Middle East

100 Journalists from 37 Countries Join Freedom Flotilla to Gaza

IHH Turkiye media coordinator, Mustafa Ozbek when interviewed by MINA, on the Akdeniz Istanbul Turkiye Ship, Friday (19/4). (Photo: Nurhadis/MINA)

Istanbul, MINA – One hundred journalists from 37 countries are joining the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) humanitarian mission which is planned to sail on Sunday.

IHH media coordinator, Mustafa Ozbek, said when interviewed by MINA in Istanbul, journalists from various media would cover the shipping mission from the start until it entered Gaza and distribute the aid.

“There are 100 journalists who will join, both international and from Turkiye itself. “They will cover the Freedom Flotilla mission, as well as the Gaza issue and what is happening in Gaza, and they will be together on this voyage to report good news,” he said.

Mustafa said that journalists taking part in this mission came from 37 countries from the Americas, Africa, Europe, and Asia.

Mustafa emphasized that the Freedom Flotilla mission is a mission of “pressure” from the international community against Israel’s blockade of Gaza.

“We care about humanitarian issues around the world, we also care about humanity and peace. This is the goal of this mission,” he said. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

