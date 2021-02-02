10 Million Doses of Sinovac Vaccine Arrives in Indonesia

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia again receives COVID-19 vaccine made by the Chinese pharmaceutical company, Sinovac Life Sciences Co. Ltd with a total of 10 million doses in the form of raw materials with an additional 1 million overfilled doses.

The vaccine was flown from Beijing to Jakarta using Singapore Airlines airline SQ 080 on Tuesday.

Spokesperson for the Covid-19 Vaccine Ministry of Health Siti Nadia Tarmidzi said the arrival of the vaccine has provided optimism for Indonesia.

“Until yesterday, we succeeded in vaccinating 509 thousand health workers on Covid-19. They, health workers, showed great enthusiasm during vaccination, showing high optimism about the safety and benefits of vaccines,” she said.

He emphasized that vaccination is very important to create herd immunity. When herd immunity has been formed, people who cannot receive the vaccine will still be protected.

“We are optimistic that the Covid-19 vaccination target for 1.5 million health workers will be achieved by the end of February 2021,” she said.

Nadia also emphasized that the post-immunization follow-up incident, all reactions were still mild, nothing serious.

“We also urge people not to let their guard down, remain disciplined and obey health protocols,” she concluded. (T/RE1)

