Middle East

1.5 Million People Visit Makkah’s Grand Mosque During First Ten Days of Ramadan

Photo: SPA

Riyadh, MINA – Approximately 1.5 million worshippers and pilgrims visited the Grand Mosque in Makkah during the first ten days of Ramadan.

Strict measures including social distancing and the wearing of face masks are being observed to ensure that visitors to the Grand Mosque can worship in safety, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Measures to ensure the comfort of visitors include the area around the Kaaba being allocated to Umrah pilgrims and creating special paths for the elderly and those who have disabilities.

According to Arab News, the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has also been handing out umbrellas to visitors of the holy mosques to help them beat the heat.

Temperatures in Makkah and Madinah this week are expected to reach highs of 38 degrees Celsius.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA) 

