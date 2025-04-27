SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Yemeni Houthis Launch Hypersonic Missile at Israeli Airbase

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

6 Views

Houthi Launches Hypersonic Missile to Israel's Ben Gurion Airport (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Houthi Launches Hypersonic Missile to Israel's Ben Gurion Airport (Photo: Anadolu Agency)

Istanbul, MINA – The Yemeni Houthi group announced Saturday that it launched a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile targeting Israel’s Nevatim Airbase, Anadolu Agency reported.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree claimed in a televised statement that the missile “successfully reached its target and the interception systems failed to stop it.”

In contrast, the Israeli army reported that its air defense systems intercepted a missile launched from Yemen before it entered Israeli airspace, prompting sirens in multiple regions.

The Houthis have escalated their attacks since November 2023, mainly targeting commercial vessels in the Red Sea, Arabian Sea, Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden. These actions are described by the group as acts of solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Attacks had paused following a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in January 2024, but resumed after Israel relaunched airstrikes on Gaza last month. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Houthi Launches Hypersonic Missile to Israel's Ben Gurion Airport (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
