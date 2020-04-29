World Bank Approve Grants Development of Palestinian Energy Sector

Ramallah, MINA – The World Bank approved a direct grant of US $ 14 million as part of a multi-phase program to develop the energy sector in Palestine.

In addition, US $ 49 million will be donated by donor countries. Thus quoted from Middle East of Monitor (MEMO) on Friday, April 29.

Thr funding will encourage the growth of Palestinian economy through the Advanced Sustainability Project in the Performance, Infrastructure and Reliability of the energy sector, in the context of diversifying energy sources.

“Demand for electric power in the West Bank exceeds existing supplies, and Gaza is facing severe challenges in electricity supply,” said Kanthan Shankar, Director of the World Bank for the West Bank and Gaza.

“This multiphase program approach, new in the region, is a model of collaboration between the World Bank, the Palestinian Authority and donor partners to ensure a more stable energy supply.

Since the West Bank was occupied by Israel during the 1967 Six-Day War, Palestine has relied heavily on electricity supplied by the occupied state.

According to the official press release, the first phase of the program will focus on building new infrastructure and rehabilitating existing facilities to provide better electricity interconnection. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)