WHO Supplies COVID-19 Testing Kits to Gaza

Gaza, MINA – A few Days after the Gaza Ministry of Health warned of a shortage of COVID-19 testing kits, the UN Special Coordinator for Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov praised the World Health Organization (WHO) in the Occupied Palestinian Territories on Monday (21/9) for supplying Gaza with more testing kits.

In his Twitt, Mladenov thanked the organization “for maintaining a steady supply of #COVID19 materials in response to the acute shortage in #Gaza”, MEMO reported.

He added that the World Health Organization in the Occupied Palestinian Territories sent “more than 20,000 swab test kits and laboratory extraction supplies for 6,000 tests” to Gaza on Monday.

Mladenov praised the organization for its “critical work to contain the spread of the virus”.

This came after Gaza’s health ministry said on Saturday that a COVID-19 test swab kit “enough for several days Only.”

Gaza has seen a total of 2,400 cases of COVID-19, including 17 deaths, since March, according to the Health Ministry. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)