WHO: Allow More Aid into Gaza or Risk Famine

Gaza, MINA – The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday said that the risk of famine is increasing every day in the Gaza Strip’s hospitals, Palinfo reported.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus indicated that WHO faced “extreme challenges” in delivering medical supplies in the enclave. It did manage, however, to deliver supplies to the Nasser hospital on Monday, but a mission to deliver fuel and food was denied.

“WHO has faced great difficulty even reaching hospitals in southern Gaza,” he said. “Heavy fighting has been reported near hospitals in Khan Yunis, severely impeding access to health facilities for patients, health workers, and supplies.”

Tedros said WHO workers on the ground were reporting increasing food shortages among patients and health workers in the enclave.

“The risk of famine is high and increasing each day, with persistent hostilities and restricted humanitarian access,” he said. “Every person our teams talk to asks for food and water.”(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)