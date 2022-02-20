Welcoming Isra Mi’raj, Palestinian Resistance Movement Calls for Al-Quds Week

Jerusalem, MINA – The resistance movement and Palestinian struggle activists welcomed the commemoration of Isra Mi’raj by calling for International Al-Quds Week, from February 24 to March 3.

In a statement broadcast by Quds Press on Saturday, the activists stated, “defending Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque, protecting it from the dangers of the occupation, its aggression and crimes, is the responsibility of the Arab nation and the Muslim Ummah.”

“International Al-Quds Week is an opportunity to renew the agreement with Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque and to increase the presence of the Palestinian cause and keep it alive at the Arab, Islamic, and international levels,” the statement read.

The statement added that the campaign calls for strengthening support for the steadfastness of the Palestinian people in the face of the occupation’s attacks and terror.

The statement also calls for the active participation of all political, media, humanitarian and scientific institutions and platforms around the world.

Last year’s International Al-Quds Week was attended by more than 140 international scientific institutions, on the occasion of the commemoration of Isra and Mi’raj, coinciding with the day of the liberation of Al-Aqsa, 27 Rajab 583 H, in the hands of the leader Saladin Al-Ayyubi. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)