Waqf Religious Official among Nine Palestinians Detained by Israel from Occupied Territories

Ramallah, MINA – Israeli occupation forces today detained at least nine Palestinians, including an official with the Islamic religious Waqf department, from different parts of the occupied territories, according to various sources.

They said that Israeli intelligence officers detained Najeh Bkeirat, the deputy head of the Waqf and Islamic Endowment Department, after intercepting and searching his car near Bab al-Asbat (Lion’s Gate), one of the gates to the old city of East Jerusalem that leads to Al-Aqsa Mosque,WAFA reported.

Also in Jerusalem, police detained two Palestinian youths, one in Silwan and the other in Jabal al-Mukabber neighborhoods, after breaking into and searching their family homes.

In Ramallah district, raided Jalazon refugee camp, north of Ramallah city, ransacked several houses and detained three Palestinians, including a 50-year-old woman along with her 30-year-old son.

Meanwhile, Israeli soldiers fired rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at a Palestinian vehicle driving close to Jalazon refugee camp, hitting and injuring three passengers who required hospitalization.

The soldiers carried out a predawn raid in Beit Rima town, north of Ramallah, where they forcibly entered several houses and detained one person.

A similar raid was carried out in the nearby village of Deir Nitham, but no one was detained.

In the northern West Bank, several military jeeps stormed Zeita town, northeast of Tulkarm, where the soldiers detained two people after ransacking the houses of their families.

Soldiers also forced their way into Deir Sharaf town and al-Lubban al-Sharqiya village, northwest and south of Nablus city respectively, where they searched several houses, including that of former lawmaker Jamal Tirawi, and ransacking them.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)