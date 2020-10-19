VP Amin Says Covid-19 Vaccine Must Be halal

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Vice President (VP) Ma’ruf Amin says the vaccines of Covid-19 to be given to the citizens must have a halal certificate from the authorities.

“But if it is not halal, but there is no solution other than the vaccine, then in an emergency situation it can be used with a decision issued by the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI),” explained Ma’ruf who also the General Chairman of MUI, quoted from the Covid-19 Task Force’s website.

Ma’ruf said that MUI is involved in overseeing the procurement of the Covid-19 vaccine, starting from planning, procurement, considering halal issues, to outreach to the public.

The existence of MUI during the pandemic, continued Ma’ruf, was very much needed by the Muslim community in Indonesia.

The MUI fatwa has become a reference for the government in issuing various policies, added Ma’ruf.

For example, the payment of zakat for the response to a pandemic, procedures for worshiping medical personnel wearing hazmat suits, to covering the bodies. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)