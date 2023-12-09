US Veto Resolution Calling for Ceasefire in Gaza Fails

New York, MINA – United States (US) vetoed the United Nations Security Council resolution urging for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, despite UN chief warnings in a letter invocating Article 99, Wafa reports.

Palestinian envoy to the UN decried the resolution’s failure as “disastrous”, saying Israel’s continued war on Gaza will lead to more atrocities, killings, and destruction.

The resolution was supported by 13 out of the 15 UN Security Council members, while Britain abstained and the United States vetoed it.

The United Nations Security Council held Friday an emergency session to discuss the catastrophic situation in the Gaza Strip as a result of the ongoing brutal Israeli aggression against it.

Ecuador, currently presiding over the council in December, has called for the session in response to the escalating Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people.

The United Arab Emirates had also submitted a draft resolution to the Security Council demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)