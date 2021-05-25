US Secretary of State Stresses the importance of Stabilizing Ceasefire in Gaza

Ramallah, MINA – The US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken stressed “the importance of stabilizing the ceasefire and cooperating with the Palestinian Authority and the United Nations to support reconstruction efforts and create a political horizon that meets the aspirations of Palestinians and Israelis and equally preserving their dignity, freedom and security, Quds Press reported.

Blinken stressed during his meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, as part of a visit to the region, which began on Tuesday with a meeting with the Prime Minister of the Occupation Government, Benjamin Netanyahu, on “the two-state solution, respect for the status quo on the Haram al-Sharif, and preventing the displacement of Palestinians from Jerusalem . ”

Blinken indicated that the United States is determined to reopen the American Consulate General in Jerusalem, and to provide $ 75 million in aid and development projects, 5 million relief support, and 2 million support to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

He emphasized that the Biden administration would strengthen bilateral relations with the Palestinian Authority and the Palestinian people.

The US Secretary of State discussed with the President of the Palestinian Authority, during his reception at the presidential headquarters in Ramallah, the latest developments to install the calm in all of the Palestinian territories, including Jerusalem, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, efforts to reconstruct the Gaza Strip, and ways to reach a political solution and strengthen the Palestinian-American partnership .

Abbas thanked “the American administration led by President Joe Biden for the efforts it has made in close cooperation with Egypt and with the Arab brothers and the parties concerned to cease the fire,” stressing the need for work to stabilize the calm to include stopping the extremist settlers’ attacks supported by the continuous Israeli occupation forces.

Occupied Jerusalem, especially in the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, preventing the seizure of the homes of Palestinian citizens and their expulsion from the neighborhoods of Jerusalem in Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan, and stopping the arrests, demolishing homes and the seizure of Palestinian land through settlement expansion in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

The President of the Palestinian Authority expressed his appreciation for the US administration’s position calling for respecting the existing legal status in the Haram al-Sharif and preventing the expulsion of Palestinian citizens from Sheikh Jarrah and Jerusalem, and not carrying out unilateral actions, including settlement expansion activities, and the US administration’s adherence to the two-state solution based on international law .

Abbas briefed the American Secretary on the latest developments in the Palestinian territories, stressing the importance of the American intervention to put pressure on the Israeli occupation government to stop its continuous aggressions in Jerusalem, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, which undermines the Biden administration’s efforts to install a ceasefire and de-escalation.

He emphasized the commitment of the Palestinian side to peaceful popular resistance and the rejection of violence in all its forms.

Abbas affirmed the Palestinian Authority’s readiness to fully coordinate Arab and international efforts seeking to rebuild the Gaza Strip, and to provide assistance to the Palestinian people, through the Authority, and appreciated the efforts made by President Biden and his Foreign Minister Blinken to implement this as soon as possible. (T/RE1)

