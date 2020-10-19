US Forces Sudan to Agree with Normalization

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stands with Sudanese General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, Head of the ruling Sovereign Council, in Khartoum, Sudan, Tuesday, August 25, 2020 (Photo: Sudanese Cabinet via AP)

Khartoum, MINA – The officials in Sudan discuss plans to normalization relations with Israel, ahead of a US deadline on Khartoum in exchange for economic aid and lighter sanctions.

Quoted from Al Arabiya on Saturday, two senior Sudanese officials reported that the meeting took place in Sudan after the US issued a 24-hour deadline to agree on normalization with Israel.

According to the report, Sudan international debt will be relieved, along with being removed from Washingtons list of state sponsors of terrorism.

Last month, Ministry Prime Sudan Abdalla Hamdok said his country did no want to link removal from the US terrorism list to a deal with Israel.

Prime Ministry Israel Benjamin Netanyahu said he meet with Sudanese General Abdel-Fattah Burhan on February to start the normalization process.

On 23 September, the US Ambassador to United Nations said, Arab Countries will sign peace deal with Israel to one or two next day.

The comments come nearly a month after the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo flew to Khartoum and discussed peace with Israel.

On Thursday, Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said the Kingdom had always imagined that normalization with Israel would happen.

“We always imagined that normalization with Israel would occur, but also necessary for the establishment of a Palestinian state and a Palestinian-Israeli peace plan,” said Prince Faisal.

The Trump administration has stepped up its efforts in recent months to warm up relations between Tel Aviv and the Arab world, which has long criticized Israel for the Palestinian cause. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)