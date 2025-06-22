SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Iran Condemns US Strikes on Nuclear Sites, Accuses IAEA of Complicity

sajadi Editor : Widi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

7 Views

Israel attack on Iran (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Israel attack on Iran (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Tehran, MINA – The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) has strongly condemned what it described as a “brutal and illegal” attack by the United States on key Iranian nuclear facilities, including those in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, Al Mayadeen reported.

In a statement released early Sunday morning, the AEOI accused the US of violating international law, particularly the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT). The organization pointed out that the targeted facilities are under constant monitoring by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), operating in full compliance with the Safeguards Agreement and NPT protocols.

The AEOI criticized the IAEA for its silence following the attacks, calling the agency’s inaction a sign of “indifference” and possible “complicity.” According to the Iranian statement, this silence contributes to a broader erosion of international legal norms.

Despite the attacks, the AEOI assured the Iranian public that the country’s peaceful nuclear program would continue to develop. The statement emphasized the resilience of Iran’s scientific community, which it credited with defending the nation’s technological progress amid ongoing threats.

Also Read: Iran Reports Minor Damage to Nuclear Facilities After US Strikes, No Radiation Detected

The US strikes were confirmed by President Donald Trump in a post on Truth Social, in which he described the operation as a “very successful attack” involving a “full payload of bombs” on Fordow, with additional strikes on Natanz and Isfahan. Trump stated that all aircraft involved had safely returned, and ended his remarks by calling for peace.

Iran vowed to pursue all necessary legal actions to defend its sovereignty and nuclear rights on the international stage. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: US Strikes Iran with Six Bunker-Buster Bombs and 30 Cruise Missiles

About Us