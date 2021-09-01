US Announces to Move Its Diplomatic Mission from Kabul to Doha

Washington, MINA – The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Monday that the US had shifted its diplomatic presence from Kabul, Afghanistan, to Doha, Qatar.

Earlier, the US announced the completion of the withdrawal of all its troops from Afghanistan, ending a 20-year war.

Blinken told a news conference in Washington that a new chapter of America’s engagement with Afghanistan had begun, Anadolu Agency reported.

“That’s one where we will lead with our diplomacy. The military mission is complete. A new diplomatic mission has begun,” he stressed.

“Starting today, we are suspending our diplomatic presence in Kabul and shifting our operations to Doha, Qatar, which will be formally notified to Congress,” he added.

Given the uncertain security environment and political situation in Afghanistan, Blinken said it was a wise step to take. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)