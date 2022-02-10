Select Language

Latest
-412 min. agoWorld Bank: Israel Barriers the Digitalization of Palestinian Economy
-380 min. agoUS Ambassador to Israel Reluctant to Visit Settlements
-373 min. agoPriyanka Gandhi Supports Hijab: Women's Rights
5 hours agoYahya Muhaemin, Former of Indonesian Minister of National Education Passed Away
6 hours agoWhat is Hajj Metaverse and How Does Muslim World Attitude?
Slideshow

US Ambassador to Israel Reluctant to Visit Settlements

Photo Source: Sindonews

Tel Aviv, MINA – The United States Ambassador to Israel, Thomas Nides, said he would not visit Israeli settlements in Palestine because he did not want to increase the chaos in the regional situation.

In his press statement, Nides indicated that he would try his best not to take a position on the issue of the Al-Buraq Wall.

“The US government is interested in promoting a two-state solution and this is its commitment,” said Nides as quoted from Wafa on Thursday.

Nides said he believed in the State of Israel and at the same time cared about Palestine. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news