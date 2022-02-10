US Ambassador to Israel Reluctant to Visit Settlements

Tel Aviv, MINA – The United States Ambassador to Israel, Thomas Nides, said he would not visit Israeli settlements in Palestine because he did not want to increase the chaos in the regional situation.

In his press statement, Nides indicated that he would try his best not to take a position on the issue of the Al-Buraq Wall.

“The US government is interested in promoting a two-state solution and this is its commitment,” said Nides as quoted from Wafa on Thursday.

Nides said he believed in the State of Israel and at the same time cared about Palestine. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)