Update Covid-19 in Palestine: 92.2 Percent Recovered

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian of Health Minister Mai Alkaila explained, the recovery rate from Covid 19 as of Tuesday, February 23 estimated 92.2 percent.

In his daily report, he said, as many as 1,120 Covid-19 patients had recovered, consisting of 985 cases of recovery in the West Bank and 135 others in Gaza, which was blocked by Israeli occupation. Thus WAFA reported.

He explained the development of Covid-19 in Palestine as of February 23, 2021, as many as 1,996 people confirmed positive for Covid-19 and ten people died.

He said in his daily report Coronavirus in Palestine that among the 1,996 positive cases, 1,821 cases were recorded in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and 175 others in the Gaza Strip.

The death number in West Bank such as Hebron is four cases, then Ramallah, Al-Bireh, Tulkarm, Qalqiliya and Nablus each had one death case, while in Jerusalem there were two cases of death due to Covid-19.

Alkaila further said that 92 Covid-19 patients were in intensive care, 26 of whom were on ventilators.

In West Bank, the Occupation Jerusalem is ranked first with 588 cases, followed by Ramallah and al-Bireh 313 cases, Hebron 229 cases, Bethlehem 184 cases, Nablus 109 cases, Jerusalem suburbs 94 cases, Salfit 77 cases, Tulkarm 61 cases, Jenin 57 cases cases, Jericho & the Jordan Valley 51 cases, Qalqiliya 38 cases and Tubas 20 cases.

He also exaplained that the cure rate since the start of the pandemic in Palestine in March was 92,2 percent, while active cases reached 6,7 percent, and the death rate reached 1,1 percent. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)