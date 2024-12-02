UNRWA Suspends Aid Deliveries through Gaza Crossing Due to Insecurity

Gaza, MINA -The UN agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA) on Sunday suspended humanitarian aid deliveries into the Gaza Strip through the Israeli-controlled Kerem Shalom crossing due to insecurity.

“We are suspending aid deliveries through Kerem Shalom, the main crossing point for humanitarian aid into Gaza. The exit from this crossing has been unsafe for months,” UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said in a statement, as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

He said a large aid convoy moving into the territory was hijacked by armed gangs last month.

“Yesterday, we tried to bring in several food trucks on the same route. “Everything is taken,” Lazzarini said.

“This difficult decision comes at a time when hunger is getting worse. The delivery of humanitarian aid must not be jeopardized or turned into an ordeal.”

The UNRWA chief said the ongoing Israeli siege, restrictions, lack of security and targeting of local police have made humanitarian operations in Gaza impossible.

“The responsibility for the protection of aid workers and supplies lies with the State of Israel as the occupying power. It must ensure that aid flows into Gaza safely and must refrain from attacks on humanitarian workers,” Lazzarini said.

“I call once again for a ceasefire that will also ensure the safe and uninterrupted delivery of aid to people in need.” (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)