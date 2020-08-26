UNRWA Calls For Free Delivery of Aid to Gaza

Jerusalem, MINA – Director of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Matthias Schmale on Tuesday (August 25) called for an unhindered trip to deliver aid to the blockaded Gaza Strip.

“The call is made to all interested parties to safeguard the basic needs of civil society, ”said Schmale, reported MEMO.

“Under international humanitarian law, the delivery of aid supplies, including fuel for electricity, must not be prevented,” he added.

Schmale explained UNRWA filed an appeal against the background of 14 years of illegal blockade and the socio-economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The situation in Gaza is deeply concerned that the shutdown of power plants since Tuesday, August 18, plus factory closures, has caused the electricity supply to drop to two or three hours per day, followed by a 20 hour disruption.

This will have a negative impact on the welfare and safety of Gaza people and a devastating effect on essential services of the Gaza Strip, including hospitals.

“So, this is endangering the lives and health of nearly two million people, including the 1.4 million registered Palestinian refugees,” said Schmale.

Schmale continued is about other measures that are considered punishing the civilian population, such as closing fishing zones, as well as increasing tensions and military activity.

Gaza has now been hit by air strikes for more than ten consecutive nights.

“All parties must demonstrate complete restraint and protect the civilian population with respect for human dignity and rights,” he concluded. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)