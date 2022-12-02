UNGA Supports Celebration of Palestinian Nakba Day

New York, MINA – The UN General Assembly has voted in favor of a pro-Palestinian resolution to commemorate Nakba Day (Catastrophe), which marks the claim of the Israeli regime’s existence in 1948.

The assembly adopted the resolution on Wednesday with 90 votes in favour, 30 against, and 47 abstentions.

The initiative was sponsored by Egypt, Jordan, Senegal, Tunisia, Yemen and Palestine which was agreed to despite opposition from the United States, Britain and Israel, Press TV reported.

Australia, Austria, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands were also among the countries that opposed it.

The UN resolution calls for “the seventy-fifth anniversary of the Nakba, including by holding a high-level event at the General Assembly Hall” by May 2023. It also calls for “dissemination of relevant archives and testimony.”

Nakba or Calamity Day falls on May 15 every year. The date commemorates the events that led to the Israeli regime forcibly evicting hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from their homes to make way for Israeli Jewish settlers 74 years ago.

Every year Palestinians and their supporters around the world commemorate Nakba Day.

Many historians call Nakba Day the climax of the ethnic cleansing of Palestine.

Separately on Wednesday, the UN General Assembly also adopted a resolution regarding the Syrian Golan Heights, which the Israeli regime has occupied for more than half a century, demanding the regime’s withdrawal from the area.

The anti-Israel resolution was adopted with 92 votes in favor, eight against and 65 abstentions.

The resolution called on Israel to implement Security Council resolutions and withdraw from the Golan by the June 4, 1967 boundaries.

It also stated that Israel had failed to comply with Security Council Resolution 497 of 1981, which demanded that the occupying regime rescind its decision to impose its law, jurisdiction and administration on the occupied territories. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)