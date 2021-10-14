UNESCO Adopts Two Resolutions on Palestine; Palestinian FM Welcomes Step

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Riyad Malki on Wednesday welcomed the adoption of two resolutions on Palestine by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

The two resolutions were on Occupied Palestine and the implementation of resolutions concerning educational and cultural institutions in the occupied Arab territories, WAFA reported.

The Foreign Minister called on the international community and UNESCO to put pressure on Israel to stop its illegal actions and attempts to deliberately sabotage the Palestinian Christian and Islamic cultural heritage and to take actual steps to ensure the implementation of UNESCO resolutions regarding occupied Palestine and educational and cultural institutions in the occupied Arab territories, and those related to Al-Haram Al-Sharif and the Old City of Jerusalem, the Ibrahimi Mosque and the old town of Hebron, and to demand a halt to the illegal Israeli excavations in Jerusalem.

Previously, In December 2020, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) adopted, without debate, two resolutions on Palestine.

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)