UN Urges Israel to End Evictions of Palestinian Homes

New York, MINA – The United Nations urges Israel to end its demolition or eviction of Palestinian homes in the West Bank, occupied Jerusalem and the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

“We are closely following the situation in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of occupied East Jerusalem, including the potential for eviction,” said Stephane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the UN Secretary General at a press conference in New York, United States on Wednesday, Wafa reported.

He added that it is very important that there is no escalation of the situation, restraint and calm are needed in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

The Israeli occupation forces and settlers continued their attacks on residents and solidarity activists in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

The occupation forces removed the “symbolic office” set up by Jerusalem activist Muhammad Abu al-Hummus after the attack on him. They also chased the activists and beat and shoved, all the while carrying out sieges and closures in the neighborhood.

Tensions have risen in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood over the past five days after far-right Knesset Member Itamar Ben Gvir reopened his provocative office on the Salem family estate on the west side of the neighborhood.

Dozens of Palestinian families in the neighborhood still face threats of ethnic cleansing and forced displacement from their homes in favor of Israeli settlement projects. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)