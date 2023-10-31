UN: Targeting Hospitals Amounts to Violation of International Humanitarian Law

Geneva, MINA – A UN human rights office spokesperson on Tuesday said targeting hospitals “would amount to a violation of international humanitarian law.”

Elizabeth Throssell’s remarks in Geneva came in response to Anadolu’s question on whether the UN would recognize targeting of hospitals as a war crime, Anadolu Agency reported.

Answering another query on claims about Hamas using hospitals as human shields, she said “medical units must be protected” regardless of the Palestinian group’s actions.

World Health Organization official Christian Lindmeier echoed Throsell’s remarks, saying: “Health facilities should never be a target.”

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza since Oct. 7 have repeatedly targeted hospitals, residences and house of worship such as mosques and churches. Under the Geneva Convention, attacks on hospitals are strictly prohibited.

Israeli warplanes on Monday hit the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital in the Gaza Strip, inflicting severe damage.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)