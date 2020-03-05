UN Sues Indian Citizenship Law to Supreme Court

New Delhi, MINA – The Head Office of Human Rights of United Nations has submitted an application to the Supreme Court of India for controversial Citizenship Amendment Act. However, this UN step is criticized by the Indian government.

“The High Commissioner sought to intervene as a third party in the case, based on its mandate to among other things that protect and promote all human rights and carry out the advocacy needed in that regard, which was established based on the resolution of the United Nations General Assembly 48/141, ” the petition said as quoted from Anadolu Agency (AA) on Thursday, March 5.

The petition also shows that India played an important role in making the right to equal legal protection in 1949.

“It is remarkable that sixty years later, this issue became the core of the Supreme Court (India) consideration when examining the Citizenship Amendment Act. This presents to The Honorable Court is a historic and unique opportunity to give practical meaning to fundamental rights at the domestic level, “the petition concluded.

The act of amendment to citizenship which was passed by Indian parliament in December 2019 has triggered protests and riots in the country.

The law seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians, Jains and Parsis, and leaves Muslims entering India from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan until 31 December 2014.

Responding to the UN steps, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in India, stated the Citizenship Amendment Act is an internal problem.

“We strongly believe that no foreign party has a locus standi on issues relating to Indian sovereignty,” said Indian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ravesh Kumar.

Kumar added the Act was constitutionally valid and complied with all constitutional values. “This reflects our longstanding national commitment with regard to human rights issues arising from the tragedy of Partition in India,” he added.

Various states in India including Bengal, Bihar, Punjab, and Kerala have issued resolutions against the law. Violent communal violence against the law also took place in New Delhi last week, killing 47 people and injuring more than 250. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)