UN Mideast Coordinator Says Situation in Palestine Should be Addressed

New York, MINA – The UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland has called for a greater effort by the international community to address the “worrying situation on the ground” in Palestine, including the fragile conditions inside the besieged Gaza Strip.

Wennesland told the UN Security Council on Wednesday that he was “encouraged” by the recent engagement of senior Palestinian and Israeli officials, WAFA reported.

“We must re-energize efforts now to establish a legitimate political horizon that will end the occupation in line with relevant United Nations resolutions, international law and bilateral agreements in pursuit of achieving the vision of two States,” the Special Coordinator said.

Wennesland was presenting his briefing on the implementation of Security Council resolution 2334 (2016), covering the period from 12 June to 27 September.

According to him, during the reporting period, there were no new settlement housing plans advanced, approved or tendered, but demolitions and seizures of Palestinian-owned structures continued across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

In the report, the Secretary-General, António Guterres, was quoted as saying that this pause in settlements “must become permanent.”

Guterres was also quoted as saying that he was “deeply troubled by the continued loss of life and serious injuries in the Occupied Palestinian Territory” and “appalled that children continue to be victims of violence.” (T/R3/)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)