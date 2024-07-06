UN: Israeli Evacuation Forces Thousands of Palestinians out of Khan Younis

Gaza, MINA – The United Nations said on Friday that thousands of Palestinians have been forcibly displaced from the city of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip following new Israeli evacuation orders.

The UN said in a post on X as reported by Wafa, thousands of Palestinians have left Khan Younis, seeking refuge in temporary shelters amidst rubble and along the coastline.

Images accompanying the UN’s publication depict Palestinian families transporting their belongings during the forced displacement, while others are shown setting up tents on the beach.

This recent wave of displacement adds to the longstanding humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where residents continue to endure precarious living conditions amid the persisting Israeli genocide, now in its ninth month. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)