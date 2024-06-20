UN: Israel Causes Permanent Disabilities to Tens of Thousands of Palestinian Children in Gaza

Geneva, MINA – Chair of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel, Navi Pillay, said that Israel has killed and caused permanent disabilities to tens of thousands of Palestinian children in its ongoing aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip.

During the 56th Regular Session of the Human Rights Council held in Geneva, Pillay said that thousands of children are possibly trapped under the rubble caused by Israel’s ongoing bombardment, WAFA reported.

Pillay noted that the Israeli war has seriously affected the necessary infrastructure for children’s well-being, including hospitals, schools and basic services.

The occupation has been launching a devastating offensive against Gaza Since October 7th, 2023, leaving more than 122,000 people, mostly children and women, killed and wounded. Over 10,000 people, including children, remain missing.

The massive destruction and famine-like conditions have also claimed the lives of dozens of civilians, mostly children. (T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)