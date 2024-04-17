UN: 1.7 Million Palestinians Become Refugees in Their Own Country

Geneva, MINA – The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on Tuesday, announced that around 1.7 million Palestinians were forced to flee in the Gaza Strip. This is due to the ongoing Israeli occupation aggression.

More than 33,000 people in the Gaza Strip were martyred, the majority of whom were children and women.

UNHCR spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani told a press conference at the UN office in Geneva that resolving the disastrous situation experienced by civilians in Gaza must remain a priority.

It was reported that the Israeli occupation continues to impose illegal restrictions on the distribution of humanitarian aid in Gaza and Israel continues to bomb all areas of the Gaza Strip, as quoted by Wafa on Tuesday.

“There are around 1.7 million people who have been forced to flee in Gaza. These people live in appalling conditions and under constant threat.” added Shamdasani.

Shamdasani also pointed to the increasing violence carried out by the occupiers against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank in recent days.

He stated that Palestinians in the West Bank were also the targets of attacks by hundreds of Israeli occupiers supported by the Israeli army.

He emphasized that Israel, as an occupying power, must take all measures within its authority to restore public order and security in the West Bank.

“Israeli security forces must immediately end their attacks on Palestinians,” Shamdasani added. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)