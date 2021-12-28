Umrah Pilgrims Must be Quarantine for Five Days in Saudi

Jeddah, MINA – Deputy Chairman of the Association of Muslim Hajj and Umrah Organizers of the Republic of Indonesia (Amphuri) Azhar Ghazali who is part of the Advanced Umrah team conveyed that the temporary Umrah regulations that apply are that Indonesian Umrah pilgrims must be quarantined for five days in Saudi Arabia.

“The results of the muassasah meeting with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) until now what has been implemented is the GACA rule, all airlines from Indonesia are required to quarantine for five days,” said Azhar as quoted from Republika on Tuesday.

Azhar said that the Umrah trial team or Advanced Umrah team departed at a time when the new variant of Covid-19, namely Omicron, was endemic in the country and Saudi Arabia. So, the Umrah trial team adjusted the quarantine policy imposed by Saudi Arabia.

Such adjustments are like the imposition of restrictions on Community Activities (PPKM) in Indonesia which is dynamic. According to Azhar’s observations, the regulations for Umrah in Saudi Arabia will also be dynamic.

He also suggested that the Umrah Worship Travel Organizer (PPIU) continue to dispatch Umrah pilgrims who have the financial capacity to pay for quarantine costs.

“Still selling (to) a market that has the ability to pay and is ready to undergo a quarantine period, while waiting for conditions to get a little better,” he said.

Azhar recommended that the PPIU continue to send Umrah as long as Saudi Arabia keeps the doors of Umrah open for Indonesia. It can be started by dispatching the PPIU owners and their team.

“Don’t let this stop, we can’t predict how Saudi Arabia’s policy will be in the future, keep the spirit,” he said.

Azhar informed that the Umrah trial team underwent a five-day quarantine in a five-star hotel and cost Rp 7 million, it was complete, including two PCR tests.

Previously, Deputy Chairman of Commission VIII of the Indonesian House of Representatives Ace Hasan Syadzily said from the start he had consistently given advice to always prioritize the health of prospective Umrah pilgrims. According to him, there is no need to force yourself to perform Umrah if it endangers the health of the congregation.

“I have always been consistent from the start, it is better to always prioritize the health of prospective Umrah pilgrims rather than forcing ourselves to carry out Umrah worship, especially now that the new variant of Covid-19, Omicron, is spreading,” said Ace.

Ace said that indeed the Saudi Arabian government had opened up opportunities for Indonesia to send Umrah pilgrims in a very limited number. If you want to take advantage of this and send pilgrims, you must of course prioritize very strict health protocols. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)