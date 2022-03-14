Ukraine, Russia to Continue Talks via Video Conference

Kiev, MINA – Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelenskyy said Ukraine and Russia will hold a new round of talks on Monday via video conference.

The talks will take place amid a military battle between the two countries which is currently ongoing and shows no signs of abating, Al Jazeera reported.

The United Nations Agency for Refugees (UNHCR) said on Monday the number of refugees who had fled Ukraine since Russia launched the war had surpassed 2.5 million.

The United Nations Human Rights Office confirmed the deaths of 549 civilians and more than 9,000 injured since the war began.

Previously, the first round of Russian-Ukrainian talks was held in the Gomel region of Belarus on February 28. The talks lasted five hours.

The second round of talks was held on March 3 in Belovezhskaya Pushcha, in Belarus. The talks resulted in an agreement on a humanitarian corridor to evacuate civilians.

Delegates meet for the third round of talks on March 7, in the Brest region, also in Belarus. On March 10, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmitry Kuleba on the sidelines of a diplomatic forum in Antalya, Turkey. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)