UEA Allows Tahajud Prayer in the Last 10 Days of Ramadan

Abu Dhabi, MINA – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities have allowed the congregational midnight prayers to be held during the last 10 days of the holy month of Ramadan in all mosques in the country.

It was stated by the UAE’s National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA).

Spokesperson for NCEMA Saif Al Dhaheri said that although it is allowed, there are conditions that must be followed. This condition is that the midnight prayer takes only 30 minutes, as reported by Gulf News on Wednesday.

During the midnight prayer, the congregation must also comply with all Covid-19 precautions. After the midnight prayer is over, the mosque is immediately closed again and the congregation is not allowed to linger in the mosque to perform prayers or other worship.

In the holy month of Ramadan last year, the UAE authorities did not allow any congregational prayers in mosques, whether the five daily prayers or other prayers performed in congregation. This was done considering the Covid-19 pandemic situation at that time.

Meanwhile, this year, the regulation has been relaxed slightly by still implementing strict Covid-19 prevention protocols to protect all worshipers. This includes limiting the capacity of mosques and requiring the use of masks for worshipers.

NCEMA has previously issued a number of guidelines to be followed during Ramadan. Authorities will also carry out inspections for a full month to prevent violations of health protocols during the pandemic.

“We urge everyone to obey by not holding meetings, visits and social events during Ramadan and using social media and digital platforms to communicate with relatives and friends,” said the NCEMA statement. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)