Two Palestinian Injuries During Confrontation in Tubas

Photo,: M Shaaban/MINA

Tubas, MINA – On Sunday morning, two Palestinian civilians were wounded by live bullets during confrontations with the occupation forces in the city of Tubas, while armed clashes erupted between Palestinian resistance fighters and the occupation soldiers.

Medical sources confirmed that the Red Crescent crews dealt with two injuries with live bullets in the lower extremities, which were described as minor, and they were taken to the hospital for treatment, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

Video clips showed clashes between the resistance fighters and the occupation forces in Tubas, while the occupation vehicles were seen pulling a car after it broke down during the storming of Tubas.

Continuously, the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem are witnessing in separate places the outbreak of confrontations between Palestinian citizens and the occupation forces and settlers. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

