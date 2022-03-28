Two Israeli Policemen Killed by Palestinian Freedom Fighter

Hadera, MINA – Two members of the Israeli occupation police were killed, and others were wounded in a shooting attack in the city of Hadera in the occupied interior.

Israeli medical sources reported that two Israeli policemen were killed and 6 others were wounded by Palestinian freedom fighters.

In the details of the operation, the Hebrew Channel 12 said that the perpetrators of the operation waited for the arrival of an Israeli bus and opened fire on it.

The channel announced the martyrdom of the perpetrators of the shooting.

It released video clips of the operation show the escape of a number of occupation soldiers when the shooting began. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)