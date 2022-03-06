Two Israeli Policemen Injured in Sabbing Attack by Palestinian

Select Language

Photo: M Shaaban/MINA

Jerusalem, MINA – A Palestinian youth was murdered at dawn today, Sunday, after he carried out a stabbing attack that wounded two Israeli policemen at Hatta Gate, one of the gates of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Hebrew media sources confirmed the murder of the operator, noting that he was a 19-year-old young man from the occupied city of Jerusalem.

Local sources reported that an Israeli policeman shot the Palestinian freedom fighter at Bab Hutta before he entered Al-Aqsa Mosque, leaving him to bleed without providing him with treatment.

The sources added that the occupation forces closed the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque after shooting at the young man, and prevented Palestinian worshipers from entering the mosque to perform the dawn prayer today.

A state of alert prevailed among the occupation police, and it sent patrols and and military vehicles towards the Old City of Jerusalem, and began closing its gates. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

