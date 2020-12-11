Trump: Israel and Morocco Agree to Normalize Relation

Washington, MINA – Israel and Morocco agreed to normalize relations in an agreement brokered by the United States on Thursday. The deal makes Morocco the fourth Arab country to set aside hostilities with Israel in the past four months.

As part of the agreement, the US President Donald Trump changed longstanding the US policy and recognized Morocco’s sovereignty over the Western Sahara.

Western Sahara itself is a desert area where a decades-old territorial dispute between Morocco and the Algerian-backed Polisario Front, a breakaway movement seeking to establish an independent state in the region.

Trump agreed to the agreement after speaking with Morocco’s ruler, King Mohammed VI by telephone. “Another historical breakthrough today! Two of our great friends Israel and the Kingdom of Morocco have agreed to full diplomatic relations, a major breakthrough for peace in the Middle East !,” Trump said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed President Donald Trump’s announcement via his Twitter account, calling the normalization agreement between Israel and Morocco a “historic peace between us”.

Netanyahu said the normalization would lead to direct flights between Morocco and Israel. He said the fourth US-brokered agreement between Israel and Arab states in recent months would also be a “very warm peace”.

“I have always believed that this historic peace will come. I have always worked for it,” said Netanyahu.

He also thanked Trump and the King of Morocco for making this historic decision. “I also want to thank the King of Morocco, King Mohammed the Sixth, for taking this historic decision to bring historic peace between us,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)