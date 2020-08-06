Three Requirements for Building A Happy Family

Cileungsi, Bogor, MINA – Preacher of Al Fatah Islamic Boarding School, Abul Hidayat Saerodjie said that in building a Sakinah Mawadah Warohmah (happy, loving, and supportive) household or family, there are three requirements.

He conveyed it in the Pre-marriage Training with the theme “Building a Happy Family in the World and the Hereafter,” which was held at the Muhyiddin Hamidy Auditorium, Al Fatah Boarding School Cileungsi, Bogor on Wednesday.

Abul Hidayat explained the three requirements are; First, the sincere intention is only because of Allah , the motivation from the beginning to get married, until the days of living a household dip is just wanting to worship Allah, so it’s not just a demand for passion.

Second, the correct implementation procedure is in accordance with the Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad which starts with the introduction (ta’aruf), the proposal (hitbah) and the implementation of the marriage (walimah) itself.

Third, the pleasure of Allah which is the goal to be achieved. So it is not material, popularity or wealth but how the two of them build a household that can be the cause of the decline of the pleasure of Allah SWT.

Marriage is a worship that must be a motivation and orientation, from here all the activities of all life as a believer, including marriage is a matter of marriage, because the effect is different when life motivation is different.

“The sanctity of marriage shows an indication of two beings who want to live in a holy state, in contrast to a liberal society, marriage is only considered a shackle because it binds both parties,” said Abul Hidayat who is also a regular preacer of Islamic studies on Radio Silaturahim (Rasil).

The implementation of marriage is an indication of personal self-respect.

“Building a household if the intention is for Allah, then whatever joys and sorrows will be enjoyed and grateful for. Grateful when he gets favors from Allah, but when he gets a test, he remains patient because his intention is because of Allah, he believes that Allah is watching, and will give an assessment of what he is doing, “he added. (T/RE1)

