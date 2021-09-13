Three Nights in a Row, Gaza Hit by Israeli Air Strikes

Gaza, MINA – Israeli warplanes in the early hours of Monday fired several rockets into several areas of the blockaded Gaza Strip, for the third night in a row, causing severe damage to some buildings but no injuries.

The Wafa News Agency reported that Israeli warplanes bombed a site east of the town of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, destroying the area and causing fires, while nearby houses were also damaged.

Warplanes also bombed a site east of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip destroying it and causing damage to nearby property.

In addition, in the southern area of ​​Gaza, precisely in Khan Younis, Israeli military warplanes also bombed a site and destroyed it until it caught fire.

Another air strike targeted a site west of the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, destroying and causing damage to nearby property.

No casualties were reported in these attacks.

Israel claimed the attacks over the past three nights were in response to the firing of one rocket every night from Gaza into towns bordering Israel.

The Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, sees Israel’s continued incursions into Gaza early Monday as evidence of its weakness in stopping the “Freedom Intifada” and its failure to implement a new balance of power.

Hamas spokesman, Hazim Qasim, emphasized that Israel was trying to cover up its weaknesses and failures after the freedom tunnel operation, and its efforts to stop the freedom Intifada by attacking the Gaza Strip.

He said the resistance would continue to respond to attacks on Gaza, by continuing armed contact against the occupiers in all West Bank cities and Al-Quds.

“This effort underscores the continuation of the Freedom Intifada in support of the prisoners’ struggle, and Israel’s weakness to strike a balance against the Palestinian nation and resistance,” he stressed.

On Monday last week, six Palestinian prisoners managed to free themselves from the highly guarded Gilboa prison, before the occupation managed to arrest four of them since last Friday.(T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)