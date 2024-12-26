Three Babies Freeze to Death in Gaza Amid Israel’s Genocidal War

Gaza, MINA – Freezing temperatures have killed three Palestinian babies in the Gaza Strip in the last 48 hours amid a deadly Israeli onslaught on the enclave, officials and local media said on Thursday.

A three-week-old baby girl lost her life in a tent encampment in al-Mawasi in the southern city of Khan Younis on Wednesday, Dr. Munir Al-Bursh, the director general of Gaza’s Health Ministry, said on his X account.

Sela Mahmoud Al-Fasih “froze to death from the extreme cold” he added, Anadolu Agency reported.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said two other infants, aged three days and one month, have also died from cold temperatures and a lack of access to warm shelter.

The Israeli army has continued a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip that has killed nearly 45,400 people, mostly women and children, since October 7 last year despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

Tel Aviv has imposed a stifling blockade on Gaza, leaving the territory’s 2.3 million population on the verge of famine.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza. (T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)