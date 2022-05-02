Thousands of Muslim in Gaza Pray Eid Al-Fitr in the Open Field

Gaza, MINA – Thousands of residents in the Gaza Strip on Monday held Eid prayers in the open, both men, women, youth and children, Wafa reports.

The Eid sermon emphasized the importance of family ties by visiting the families of martyrs, prisoners, and spreading the culture of national unity.

Khatib also reminded that Israel continues to carry out attacks against the Palestinian people in various cities, especially in Jerusalem and the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Residents remember the martyrs and wounded as a result of the Israeli aggression in May 2021.

The Grand Mufti of Jerusalem and the Palestinian Territories, Chair of the Supreme Ifta Council, Sheikh Muhammad Hussein, announced, Sunday is the end of the month of Ramadan, and Monday will be the first day of Eid al-Fitr. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)