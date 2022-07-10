Thousands of Jakarta Citizens Perform Eid Al-Adha Prayer at Jakarta International Stadium

Jakarta, MINA – DKI Jakarta Provincial Government held Eid al-Adha prayer 1443H with Ten of thousande of residents at the Jakarta International Stadium (JIS), Ancol, North Jakarta on Sunday morning.

From the observations of MINA News Agency, at around 06.10 WIB, the Governor of DKI Jakarta Anies Baswedan, Deputy Governor Ahmad Riza Patria, the caretaker of the Jakarta Daarul Rahman Islamic Boarding School KH Syukron Ma’mun who became the preacher for the Eid al-Adha prayer 1443H, and the Imam is the international qori KH. Muhammad Ali HM, arrived at the location of the Id prayer on the western podium ramp of JIS.

Similar to the Eid al-Fitr prayer in May 2022, thousands of worshipers seemed enthusiastic and packed the location on the west ramp and the stadium’s plaza (concourse) intersection area.

Tens of thousands of participants for the 1443 H Eid al-Adha prayer at JIS consisted of residents around JIS, ulama, officials and figures from DKI regional elements from 261 urban villages and 42 sub-districts, DMI and FKMT elements, and elements of the Jakarta community.

According to information received by MINA, the capacity of the area provided can be up to 60 thousand worshipers on the West and East side ramps. The congregation had filled the place for the Eid al-Adha prayer 1443H.

JIS is a multi-purpose venue, which apart from being a sports facility, it can also be used as a place for holding religious services such as during Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha, art and cultural activities, as well as a comfortable gathering and interacting place for the community.

JIS is designed to facilitate prayer because the line of the intersection area of ​​the plaza floor (concourse) is in accordance with the Qibla direction and can be used as a place for congregational prayers as was done this morning. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)