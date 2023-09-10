Thousands of Israelis Continue Demonstration against Judicial Overhaul

Tel Aviv, MINA – Tens of thousands of Israelis Saturday protested against the controversial judicial overhaul plan as the ongoing demonstrations entered their 36th week, Anadolu Agency reported.

The official Israeli Broadcasting Corporation said that tens of thousands of people participated in the central demonstration on Kaplan Street in downtown Tel Aviv.

The Israeli police closed a number of main roads in Tel Aviv, following the start of the demonstration.

Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported that a number of Israeli demonstrators raised Palestinian flags.

Demonstrations were also held in Rehovot city, and the Karkur Junction in Hadera city.

Israel has been in political turmoil in recent months over a government plan to introduce judicial reforms seen by the opposition as a power grab in favor of the executive authority.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, insists that the reform would enhance democracy and restore the balance among the legislative, executive, and judicial branches of the government. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)