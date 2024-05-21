Thousands Israelis Protest Outside Parliament to Demand Ouster of Netanyahu’s Government

Jerusalem, MINA – Thousands of Israelis demonstrated outside the Knesset (parliament) in West Jerusalem on Monday to demand the ouster of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and hold early elections, Anadolu Agency reports.

The protest was held as lawmakers reconvened after a six-week parliamentary recess.

Police have erected two layers of barricades separating the rally from the Knesset as protesters chant against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government.

“Bibi is a danger to the existence of the country!” protesters shouted over drums and blowhorns, in reference to the Israeli premier.

Protesters are expected to march from the Knesset building to Netanyahu’s residence, according to the Israeli public broadcaster KAN.

Police arrested at least 12 people early Monday after clashes with protesters, who tried to block a highway between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

The Israeli opposition accuses Netanyahu of failing to achieve the declared objectives of the Gaza war, particularly the elimination of Hamas and the return of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

Israel continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in the enclave.

More than 35,500 Palestinians have since been killed, the vast majority of whom have been women and children, and over 79,600 others injured since last October following a Hamas attack.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)