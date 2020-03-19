There is No Prohibition of Foreigners Visiting Indonesia

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed starting from Friday, March 20 Indonesia did not close its doors or borders to all foreign tourists, but only temporarily canceled the visa-free and visa on arrival policies that had been granted to several foreign citizens.

“With this policy, it means that all foreigners wishing to visit Indonesia must apply for a visa at the Indonesian Representative Office (KBRI, KJRI, KRI) by including a health certificate,” said Teuku Faizasyah, Spokesperson of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the Virtual Press Conference in Jakarta on Thursday, March 19.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed related to a number of reports that said the government banned all foreigners from entering Indonesia.

In addition to visa cancellation policies, starting from Friday, 20 March 2020 at 00:00 p.m. for migrants who have traveled to the past 14 days to China, South Korea (Daegu City and Gyeongsangbuk-Do Province), Italy, Britain, Switzerland, Vatican, France , Germany, Spain and Iran are not currently allowed to enter or transit to Indonesian territory.

The government also strongly urges Indonesian citizens to limit their travel abroad except for urgent matters which cannot be postponed.

A number of countries now have policies to restrict traffic. Therefore, all Indonesian citizens are requested to keep a close watch on information in the safe-travel application or contact the nearest Indonesian representative hotline. (L / RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)