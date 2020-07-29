The Saudi Arabia Media Ministry Launches Hajj Virtual Information Service

Mina, MINA – In the presence of the hajj restrictions, the Saudi Arabian Media Ministry has launched a digital service that allows all international and local media covering this year’s hajj season.

The platform which available in Arabic and English allows local and international journalists to be able to request exclusive services, such as high-quality images or videos made specifically, in addition to remote access to all other available services, including exclusive interviews and getting comments or responses from officials or other stakeholders, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Through the service, hundreds of Saudi-based journalists, along with more than 2,500 international journalists registered in the Central Communications database will receive emails to register their names so they can access information from the Virtual Press Office service. (R/R7/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)