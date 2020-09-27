The Bodies of Two Gaza Fishermen Returned

Gaza, MINA – The bodies of two Palestinian fishermen were shot dead by Egyptian naval forces have been returned to the Gaza Strip, said the interior ministry of the blockaded region on Saturday.

The brothers were shot on Friday off the coast near the southern border town of Rafah. A brother who was injured is undergoing treatment in Egypt, thus quoted by Al Jazeera.

Hamas, the Palestinian movement based in Gaza condemns the violence and asks Egypt to investigate the incident.

“There is no justification for the repeated violent treatment of those trying to make a living for their children,” Hamas said in a statement on Saturday.

There has been no immediate comment from Egyptian officials, but the Palestinian fishing union in Gaza said fishermen usually work near the Gaza-Egypt maritime border and the Egyptian navy is aware of their whereabouts.

“Even if they crossed the line, shooting and killing them would not be justified,” said union leader Nezar Ayyash.

According to him, the Navy could have stopped them because the boat engines were weak and could not run faster than the navy boats. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)