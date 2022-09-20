Thailand Supports Indonesia’s Chair in ASEAN 2023

New York, MINA – The Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Retno Marsudi expressed her appreciation for Thailand’s support for the chairmanship of Indonesia in ASEAN in 2023.

Retno said the support was conveyed by Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai during a meeting on the sidelines of the 77th Meeting of the UN General Assembly on New York, United States on Monday.

“This chairmanship is carried out in difficult world and regional conditions. Support from all ASEAN member countries will greatly assist Indonesia in carrying out its chairmanship,” said the Indonesian Foreign Minister.

On that occasion, Retno said that ASEAN was facing both external and internal challenges. External challenges are closely related to the current highly dynamic world situation, while internal challenges include the protracted political crisis in Myanmar.

The two Foreign Ministers exchanged ideas on the best way for ASEAN to continue to be the locomotive of regional stability and prosperity. The two agreed to continue discussions on the Myanmar issue in October in Bangkok. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)