Thai Muslims Donate 1 Million Baht to Malaysia Flood Victims

Hatyai, MINA – Muslim community in southern Thailand donated 1 million baht to help ease the burden of flood victims in Malaysia.

This online donation drive is an initiative of the young preacher Ustadz Asari Lateh, along with several preachers in southern Thailand.

Asari and the orators through the Babazu Channel held an online talkshow to collect donations. The New Straits Times reported on Thursday.

“The collection for two days, last Saturday and Sunday, managed to collect 1 million baht to be donated through the Media Prima Disaster Fund.

“We hope this donation can help ease the burden of the flood victims,” ​​he told Bernama.

Malaysia’s Consul General in Songkhla, Muhammad Ridzuan Abu Yazid, thanked the Muslim community in southern Thailand for the assistance.

“The sincere contribution of the Muslim community in southern Thailand shows the good relations between Malaysia and Thailand that can help each other when the country is hit by a disaster,” he said.

Previously, Asari handed over a replica of the check to the representative of TV3 Tuwaedaniya Meringing, witnessed by Muhammad Ridzuan, at the Malaysian Consulate General in Songkhla. Last Friday, the Muslim community in Pattani also held a prayer for the safety of Malaysians after the floods. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)