Tens of Thousands of Palestinias Perform Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – Tens of thousands of Palestinias Muslim worshipers from Jerusalem and its surroundings perform Friday prayers at the Aqsa Mosque.

Israeli occupation forces guarded the gates of the mosque and the entrance to the Old City of occupied Jerusalem, Al-Yaum as-Sabi’ reported.

The occupation forces tried to restrain worshipers by searching and checking their identities.

Witnesses said police prevented thousands of Palestinians from the West Bank from entering Jerusalem.

Israeli Police also stopped a bus coming from the Kafr Qassem area on the Green Line near the Bab Al-Asbat gate. Police prevented worshipers from going down for Fajr prayers before checking their identities.

The police also seemed to prohibit and force some worshipers to perform Friday prayers in front of the gate.

The occupation police attacked a Muslim woman who tried to photograph worshipers who were not allowed to enter the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Thousands of worshipers have been present since the early hours of the morning to perform Fajr prayers, despite having to face restrictions by the occupation. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)