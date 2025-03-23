SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Tens of Thousands of Israelis Protest Against Gaza War

sajadi Editor : Widi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

2 Views

Hundreds of thousands of Israelis took part in an anti-government protest in Tel Aviv. (Photo: video grab)
Gaza, MINA – Tens of thousands of Israelis took to the streets on Saturday, demanding an end to the war in Gaza and protesting the planned dismissal of Shin Bet chief, Ronen Bar, Anadolu Agency reported.

The demonstrators, who gathered in various cities across the country, urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to halt military operations in Gaza to protect Israeli captives, while also opposing Bar’s removal from office.

The protests were widespread, with one of the largest taking place at Habima Square in central Tel Aviv.

In West Jerusalem, people rallied against the government’s decision to dismiss Bar, claiming that continuing the Gaza conflict could jeopardize the hostages’ lives.

Also Read: Five Palestinian Children Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Gaza Family Home

Protesters blocked roads with vehicles, particularly near the prime minister’s residence in Paris Square, prompting police intervention and several arrests.

Similar demonstrations occurred in Haifa and Beersheba, signaling widespread dissatisfaction with the government’s stance on the Gaza conflict and the treatment of security officials.

Netanyahu announced that Bar would not remain the head of the Shin Bet security agency, despite the Supreme Court’s ruling to temporarily freeze the decision until it hears appeals, with a final ruling expected by April 8.

Bar, who has alluded to political motivations behind his dismissal, indicated that Netanyahu’s decision was related to his refusal to demonstrate “personal loyalty” to the prime minister.

Also Read: Israeli Occupation Forces Launch New Raids and Arrests Across the West Bank

This protest comes amid growing international attention on Israel’s military actions in Gaza, which have led to significant casualties.

More than 700 Palestinians have been killed, and over 900 injured, in an aerial campaign that broke a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement in January. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Defense Minister Orders Its Army to Expand Occupation of Gaza

