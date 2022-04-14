Syafruddin Inaugurated as Vice President of Malay World Islamic World

Melaka, MINA – President of the Malay World Islamic World (DMDI) Tun Sri Setia (DR) H. Mohd Ali bin Mohd Rustam inaugurated the position of Vice President of DMDI to Dr (HC) H Syafruddin MSi on Wednesday in Melaka, Malaysia.

In a press release received by MINA.on Thursday, the event was marked by the handover of a decree by Tun Ali Rustam to Syafruddin, the former Deputy Chief of Police, at the Melaka State Head Office.

Previously, the Supreme Council Meeting (Red: Supreme Council Deliberation) had decided Syafruddin to be the Vice President of DMDI in December 2021. The decision was taken after considering Syafruddin’s role in humanitarian and community activities in Indonesia.

On that occasion, Tun Ali Rustam said he was very grateful for Syafruddin’s inauguration because it would enlarge the role of DMDI in the development of Islam in the world. Because Syafruddin has shown a lot of his work in advancing da’wah activities, education, and the economy of the people.

“Alhamdulillah, I say to Mr. Syafruddin, after being sworn in as Vice President of DMDI, hopefully his role will increase again. We have talked a lot about how to advance da’wah activities, educational activities, and economic activities,” said Tun Ali Rustam.

Meanwhile, Syafruddin said that he was always ready to help in various activities of the Islamic World Malay World for the advancement of Muslims, both in the Malay nation and throughout the world.

In addition, he will build a strong network to all Malay nations in the world, especially those who are Muslim.

DMDI is an organization that has a vision and mission to unite Malay people who are spread all over the world. DMDI was established in 2000 in Malacca with only 10 members, which later grew to 29 countries.(T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)